Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has allowed a 72-hour waiting period for gun sales to become law without his signature.

He’s concerned about the constitutionality of the new law, but he told lawmakers that he feels the courts will address his concerns. Scott also noted, in part:

“This bill has come a long way. It started as something I could not support, but after a lot of time

and effort from various parties, it ended in a better place, where I support two out of the three

major provisions.”

One of the provisions the governor says he supports now makes negligent firearm storage a crime under state law. The other provision receiving his approval concerns extreme-risk protection orders, under which weapons can be removed from someone deemed by a judge to be at high risk of harming themselves or others.

A county-level state’s attorney and the Vermont Attorney General’s Office can now ask a judge for such an order, as can a family member or a household member. Previously, only police could do so.