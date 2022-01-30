Vermont had 597 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. While greater than the 481 reported on Saturday, the total remains at about the same level observed most days within the last week.

About half of the new infections didn’t have a county of origin identified yet. Chittenden County was known to have 65; Rutland County had 56 of them. There were 41 in Franklin County, 26 in Bennington County and 21 in Addison County. Washington County, Windham County and Windsor County each had 19. They were followed by Caledonia County with 14 and Orleans County with 13. Orange County was next with seven; Grand Isle County had four. Essex County and Lamoille County had three apiece.

Twenty-five Vermonters were in intensive care; 101 more were hospitalized without needing an ICU bed. Out of more than 3,210,000 tests taken to date in the Green Mountain State, there have been 104,160 positive cases. Five hundred thirty-three patients have died. Among Vermonters five years old and up, 80% are fully vaccinated and 63% have also had a booster shot.

The public health agencies in our portion of New York’s North Country had no case updates on Sunday. However, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, there were 104 new infections in Clinton County, 35 in Franklin County and 28 in Essex County.

There were no reports at all for our New Hampshire coverage area.