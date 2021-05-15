78 new coronavirus cases Saturday in our coverage area; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Rutland County had 14 of the infections; Washington County reported nine of them. Orleans County had eight and Bennington County had seven. Windsor County was next with five, followed by Chittenden County with three. There were two apiece in Addison County, Caledonia County, Franklin County and Lamoille County. Grand Isle County and Orange County each had one.

Out of nearly 390,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken almost 1,660,000 total tests, there have been 23,847 cases and 21,983 people recovered. Two hundred and fifty-two people have died, while nearly 53% of all Vermonters 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had eight new infections for a total of 3,949; 26 of these patients have died and 3,841 have recovered. Sullivan County reported 12 new cases for county-wide totals of 1,760 infections, 25 deaths and 1,687 people recovered.

The Granite State had 145 new cases as a whole for a tally of 97,563 positives out of more than 2,260,000 tests. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 94,894 have recovered. There were two new deaths for a statewide total of 1,331. Just shy of 43% of all New Hampshire residents at least 16 years of age have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported two new cases, making 2,591 cases with 16 deaths and 2,559 people recovered. There were no updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.