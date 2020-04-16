$8.7 Million being used to offset burden from COVID-19 at Burlington International

On Wednesday, Senators Leahey, Sanders, and Congressman Welch, announced more than $9 million will be used to help support state airports, Burlington International will be receiving the largest chunk of it, a little over 8.7 million dollars.

With travel restrictions in place and many states having shelter in place laws, it’s no secret airports are not seeing many travelers. According to Gene Richards, Aviation Director at Burlington International, he’s seeing record low numbers. And while that may seem like a nightmare scenario, Richards says is actually making state officials proud.

“Our numbers are down to about a thousand a week now,” says Richards. “Which is a success for the Mayor and for the Governor, in that we are keeping more people in and less people traveling. That means less people are coming in, and that means this will get over quicker.”

The 8.7 million dollars earmarked for BTV, will cover mainly payroll, benefits and staffing, and the rest will go toward utilities and other monthly payments.

While he’s aware we could be in this for the long haul, its a start. “That’s a big deal, it’s about a third of the way there for us. You know, we’re certainly going to need more, but it gets us by, it gives us some time. And the industry isn’t going to be kind to us the rest of the year.”

Although it may be a while before the airports return to some form of normalcy, Richards says we could be looking at a new normal.