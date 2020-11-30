91 new COVID-19 cases across our region on Sunday

Vermont reported 67 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Franklin County and Washington County each had 15 of them. Rutland County had ten, while Chittenden County had six. There were five in Lamoille County, four in Caledonia County and three in Windham County. Bennington County, Orleans County and Windsor County had two apiece. Addison County, Essex County and Orange County each had one.

Out of more than 223,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken nearly 551,000 total tests, there have been exactly 4,100 cases and 2,494 people recovered. Sixty-seven Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 13 new infections, for totals of 534 cases and two deaths. Sullivan County had six new cases, making their tallies 229 cases and four deaths.

The Granite State had 491 new cases as a whole for a count of 20,480 cases out of more than 452,000 people tested. New Hampshire had three newly-reported deaths for a total of 526 statewide; 14,999 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had five new cases for a total of 258; six people have died and 209 people have recovered. There were no case updates available from Clinton County or Essex County.