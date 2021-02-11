92-year-old fulfills 56 years of public service

This year, Town Meeting Day will have a special meaning for one man in the Town of Fletcher.

“My name is Carton Ferguson, and I’m 92-years old.”

Henry Carlton Ferguson goes by Carlton in his community. A name often associated with service, mentorship, and a deep love for his small community. For more than 50 years, he has dedicated his time and effort serving Fletcher residents.

At young age, Carlton moved from New Jersey to Fairfax, Vermont with his parents and siblings. In 1956, by the time Carlton was 38, he started his life in Fletcher with his wife and five children.

He wore many hats in his quaint, little town of 1,200 people.

“I was a lister for quite a while,” said Carlton.

But appraising houses wasn’t his only responsibility. Carlton held numerous public-service positions, including Town Moderator, Town Agent, Fence Viewer, Planning Commission Chair, Zoning Administrator, and Emergency 9-1-1 Coordinator.

His long-time colleague Charles Tinker says Carlton held even more positions.

“In the Town of Fletcher probably about 15,” said Tinker, who comes from a long line Fletcher ancestors.

“My roots have been here since 1782,” said Tinker.

Tinker worked alongside Carlton as a lister, evaluating properties, checking permits, and negotiating with community members. Like Carlton, Tinker has many roles.

“I’m the president of our church, I’m the president of the cemetery association, I’m the president and started the historical society in Fletcher,” said Tinker.

He says Carlton is characterized by his generosity, heart, acts of kindness.

“Every once in a while, I’ll see a little gift card on my little refrigerator where I sell eggs. There will be a little card to the restaurant or something for me,” said Tinker, laughing.

Carlton is coming up on his final weeks as Town Lister. On Town Meeting Day, he won’t run for reelection. And while it will be held virtually this year, the town is grateful for Carlton’s 56 years of service.