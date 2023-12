Every holiday season since 2015, Troy Austin, who lives in Vermont, collects toys for underprivileged children. The goal is to ensure that every child has a present to open during the holiday season. Troy joined us Wednesday morning to speak about his upcoming toy drive.

The Toy Drive will take place this Saturday, December 9 at the Albert D Lawton Middle School in Essex from 4pm to 6:30pm. All toy donations are greatly appreciated.