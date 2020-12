A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in Burlington.

Burlington police say they were called to Riverside Apartments around 11 p.m. Wednesday and they found a man stabbed in the chest, back, and stomach. He apparently broke into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend.

Police say he was stabbed by the woman’s current boyfriend, who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The intruder is currently being treated at UVM medical center.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.