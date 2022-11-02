Sam Mazza’s Farm Market is wrapping up the end of their fall season. The Farm Market’s corn-maze closed down on November 1.

“The month of October is so busy between the corn maze and how many people visit us to play the game or do the hayride, it’s just an exciting time,” says Melissa Mazza.

The Sam Mazza’s Farm Market had two corn mazes this year where visitors were able to challenge themselves by navigating through a maze. One of the owners says finish times for the mazes this year ranged from 20 minutes to several hours.

“Some people don’t know how to read a map some people do,” Mazza says. “Some really rush through it and other people enjoy the maze as a social hour.”

ABC 22/Fox 44 reporter Sam Israel and intern Benny Nezaj competed with one-another on one of the farm market’s corn mazes.