A dietitian’s guide to navigating the holiday season

Val, the No Diet Dietitian is sharing some tips with us on how to avoid overeating this Christmas.

One of those tips include “sipping”. The dietitian says enjoying a healthy, festive drink during your holiday can help!

Val’s low-calorie, antioxidant rich cocoa recipe is listed below:

Boil some water Take a heap tablespoon of cocoa powder, put it in your mug, and top your mug off with the water Put in as much milk as you would your coffee and a splash of something sweet (ex: maple syrup) Add a capful of peppermint extract Give your cocoa a really good stir and enjoy!

You can find more tips at nodietdietitian.com.