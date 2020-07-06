A dozen newly-reported coronavirus patients in our region Sunday

Vermont state health officials said there were 11 new COVID-19 cases in the Green Mountain State on Sunday. Six of the new patients were in Chittenden County, while Lamoille County had two. Caledonia County, Orange County and Washington County each had one new case. Out of Vermont’s 1,249 patients, 80% have recovered. Fifty-six Vermonters have died.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County reported one new infection on Sunday; there were none in Sullivan County. The Granite State as a whole had 26 new cases, pushing New Hampshire’s total to 5,897 patients. Nearly 80% of them are now feeling better, but there was also one new death, making 381 in all.

Looking to New York’s North Country, the Clinton County Health Department won’t have any new information available until Monday. Essex County also did not release an update on Sunday. However, Franklin County health experts wrote that they had no new cases.