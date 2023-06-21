Burlington, VT – Cancer patients at the UVM Cancer Center received a heartwarming visit from Joe Andruzzi, a former offensive guard for the New England Patriots and a Super Bowl champion.

Andruzzi, who knows firsthand the challenges faced by these patients, brought smiles and laughter to the center during his visit.

“It is a community here. Seeing that patient smile, you know they’re getting cared for well,” said Jen Andruzzi, CEO of the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which supports cancer patients and their families.

During his visit, Joe Andruzzi witnessed the positive impact his foundation has had. He shared a touching moment with a patient who expressed gratitude for the foundation’s support.

“I was with a patient inside who had tears in his eyes. He was telling me thank you for what the foundation did for me,” Andruzzi recounted.

Andruzzi won three Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady in 2002, 2004, and 2005. Wearing his Super Bowl rings, Andruzzi brought a sense of inspiration and hope to the cancer center.

“You can be on a high, you’re at the top of your life, you have the job you dreamed of, you have the home, and listen, cancer can steal that from you,” said Jen Andruzzi.

Joe Andruzzi, whose life took an unexpected turn when his football career was cut short, knows the feeling. In 2007, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Burkitt’s lymphoma. After enduring months of chemotherapy, he eventually achieved remission.

“Your world turns upside down. We reverted and moved back to New England, made it back to Massachusetts,” Andruzzi said..

“Time is the most valuable thing we have on this Earth. There’s only so much time that we all have on it. So spending your time wisely,.”

Dedicated to paying it forward, Andruzzi’ foundation has helped over 40,000 families across New England and donated over $10 millions The foundation celebrated its 15th anniversary in May, marking a decade and a half of providing crucial support to those affected by cancer.

“One of the connections is this port scar, and I show them the scar, and they’re like, ‘Wow, he has the same thing as me. Oh, he’s all better.’ He got better, so now it’s my turn,” Andruzzi shared, highlighting the impact of his personal journey on cancer patients’ morale and resilience.

The presence of someone like Joe Andruzzi, who has gone through similar experiences, instills a heightened sense of hope and inspiration in cancer patients. “To have them see someone in Joe’s position that has gone through what they’ve gone through, it gives them a heightened sense of hope and a general feeling of inspiration to see there are people who have gone through it and been successful with their treatment,” said Noel Carnevale, a staff nurse at the UVM Cancer Center.

For those interested in supporting patients in need, visit the Joe Andruzzi Foundation’s website.