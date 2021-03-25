A local church will host a drive-thru Easter EGGventure

Since Easter activities were canceled last year due to the start of COVID-19, one local church is giving back to the community for an ultimately unique Easter activity.


The children’s ministry at Essex Alliance Church is hosting their first-ever drive-thru Easter EGGventure.


The drive-thru eggstravaganza will take place next Saturday, April 3rd, 2021. Since Essex Alliance has two campuses the first drive-thru will take place at 9:30 A.M. at the Essex location then 2 P.M. at the Burlington location.


Lead Pastor of Essex Alliance Church, Scott Slocum said Disney characters will be joining the Easter Bunny by distributing bags of eggs to people who drive-thru the event.


“They’ll drive-thru, stay in their car, everyone will be masked. We will take them through some kind of tunnel… Like a fun carwash type of thing, something like that, but ultimately they’ll get a bag and take it home and do your own Easter egg kit. It will be a bag full of eggs already filled with treats and that kind of stuff and they can go home and do their own Easter egg hunt.” Slocum said.


This is a way for Essex Alliance to give back to the community and help keep Easter traditions alive. The event is free for all and the church encourages everyone to stop by.

