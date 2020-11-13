Non-profit provides books for at-risk children in Vermont, New Hampshire

More than 90 percent of kids say the books they like the best and read the most are books they choose themselves. But not every child has that opportunity.

The Children’s Literacy Foundation, or CLiF, is a non-profit focused on inspiring a love of reading and writing among low-income, at-risk and rural children and pre-teens in Vermont and New Hampshire. The organization’s At-Risk Children grant program serves childcare centers, afterschool programs, homeless shelters, food shelves and affordable housing communities.

CLiF provides a collection of new books for their libraries, as well as books for each child to choose from and resources to promote a family discussion on reading together.

CLiF’s communications manager, Erika Nichols-Frazer, said 61% of low-income children have no or few books at home. “That’s a major problem,” she said.

“Here in Vermont about 65% of fourth graders are reading and writing below proficient assessments, which is a problem because children not reading and writing on level by fourth grade are four times more likely to drop out of school.”

The At-Risk Children grant is meant to encourage early literacy development and family engagement. Applications for the Spring 2021 At-Risk Children grant are due by Dec. 9.