How suicide impacts Vermont on World Suicide Prevention Day

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death in Vermont for people ages 10-44.

Joellen Tarallo is the Executive Director of the Vermont Center for Health and Learning and the Director of the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center. The center works with organizations, communities, and stakeholders throughout the state to foster a sustainable approach to suicide prevention in Vermont.

“In our state, our death rates are higher than US rates and we are increasing faster than US rates in recent years,” said Tarallo.

Since 1999, Vermont’s suicide rate has increased more than 71 percent — the 4th highest increase in the country.

While suicide can impact anyone, among some of the most vulnerable are veterans. According to the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center, over 42,000 deaths by suicide occur in the United States each year and 18 percent are veterans even though they only make up 8.5 percent of the population.

“Veterans are coming back from extremely hostile environments, particularly the Middle East, where they are being exposed to multiple traumas day in and day out and that in itself makes it difficult because that transition from military life to civilian life is a difficult transition,” said Lisa Boedigheimer, suicide prevention coordinator for the White River Junction Veterans Hospital.

Boedigheimer said since last August, the rate of veterans dying by suicide in Vermont has gone up 1.4 percent. She says Vermont has one of the highest gun ownership rates in the New England states.

“When you add in the fact that almost every single veteran out there is intimately familiar with handguns, rifles, and other firearms that puts them at more risk,” said Boedigheimer.

Tarallo said many people who attempt suicide and survive often report that it was a moment of desperation and as soon as they realized what they are doing they wanted to turn back.

“The problem is when someone uses a means that is so lethal that they cannot survive and firearms are a major cause of death among men in the middle years,” said Joellen

Resources for Vermont Suicide Prevention center can be found here. Resources for veterans at the White River Junction VA can be found here.

