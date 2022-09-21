One of the last wishes of longtime Vermonter Ellen Everitz before she passed was to continue to support the homelessness in Vermont.

She donated part of her trust to eight different agencies and “ANEW Place” received $58,000. ANEW Place, formerly the Burlington Emergency Shelter, is a low-barrier emergency shelter housed at the Champlain Inn on Shelburne Road.

The organization has provided services to 520 people since 2021.

Tom Torti, head of Everitz’s trust explained why she donated to ANEW Place. “She wanted to make sure it was going to organizations that were taking care of the most needy in our community.”

“It was literally a prayer answered for us and our board members,” said Joe Domko, Executive Director for ANEW Place. “One of the last things any shelter wants to do is turn people away when the weather is critically cold. This $58,000 will allow us to be creative and to expand our resources.”

Domko says he is grateful for the donation, which will not only help provide assistance to people in need but also with their operating costs.