Rutland, VT — On December 8, 2021, a juvenile revealed that they were sexually assaulted in Brandon, Vermont, by 22-year-old Donald Bulay of Lake Luzerne, New York. Investigations continued and on Wednesday, February 16, a criminal citation was issued to Bulay for the crime of sexual assault. Bulay has been ordered to appear at the Superior Court of Vermont, Criminal Division, Rutland, on March 28.

The Department for Children and Families, the Child First Advocacy Center and the Rutland County Special Investigation Unit worked together on the case.