It's been a tough start to the day with snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain falling across the region. Here are a few photos sent into our newsroom of the ice building up on the trees.

Roads are in decent shape, most people are reporting slushy to wet roadways on the primary highways and routes, but black ice is always a concern, especially with rapidly changing conditions. Secondary roads and untreated surfaces are snow and ice-covered in many spots, make sure you are leaving enough stopping distance between you and the car ahead of you... and keep those speeds down.