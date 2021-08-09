A shimmer of light hits Burlington with ‘All that Glitters is Sold’

Writers Samuel Neagley and Clayton Smith joined The Morning Brew, in character, to talk about their new show.

‘All that Glitters is Sold’ is a series of four plays: ‘The Brand 5’, ‘Good Star Wars’, ‘The Ballad of Carla Tuckerson’, and ‘A Twitter Carol’, all hosted by, what Neagley and Smith describe as, “two shiny, big shot producers from New York”. Their characters, Jez (Smith) and Stancey (Neagley) take to the stage in Burlington City Hall Park on Aug. 12th, 20th, and 21st.

Though this may sound like a two-man production, the performers tell us several people are involved, “…honestly we relied on our actors to do most of the writing for the show, so we will be just as surprised as you,” Smith says.

Tickets for ‘All that Glitters is Sold’ can be found here. The show starts at 8pm.