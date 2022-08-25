Essex Junction, VT — The 100th anniversary of the Champlain Valley Fair is just one day away. The annual summer celebration will run from August 26 to September 4, and a fair official says they are expecting around 120,000 visitors.

“Everyone looks for the fair at the end of the summer before school comes back,” said Jeffrey Bartley, Marketing Director of Champlain Valley Exposition. “It’s the best ten days for a reason. Last year was supposed to be the hundredth but we missed 2020 due to COVID-19. And when we were able to go and announce 2021 fair, we had everything. We had all the rides, all the animals all the free entertainment.”

What they didn’t have last year were concerts in the grand stands but this year they are returning. “We open with Scotty McCreery and Dylan Scott, we got Nelly coming, we got the Dropkick Murphys coming, we got the motor sports show and the demolition derby, and we’ll close with everyone’s favorite ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.”

Another popular attraction at the fair is the food vendors, many of whom have been around for years. “We have quarter pounders and of course our hand cut French Fries,” said Beth Abustan of the Lions Club Food Booth.

“This trailer here has been here for 28 years in the same location,” said Dan Keough, of Muffin Man Café and Dan’s Fried Dough. “The fried dough booth in front of the grandstand has been there close to 50 years now. We started in 1980, this is our 42nd year. We’ve had a lot of the same customers over the years who became friends over the years. We live locally in Colchester so we know a lot of folks.”

“There’s a lot of choices for food but the best choice is Mr. Sausage Italian sausage,” said Stanley Gumienny, owner of Mr. Sausage. “My kids went to college here so a lot of their friends stop by and they see a lot of kids they haven’t seen for years.”

There are many fun activities for children and a meet and greet with horses is just one of many ways they can enjoy the fair.

“I went over my grandfather and grandmothers, and I just started bonding with them,” said 10-year-old fair visitor Kellen. Oxen and horses will be on full display at the fair. “Which one’s your favorite? It’s Harley. Why? Well, every time I go, I lay on him and take a nap on him.”

“Come and see our animals,” said Gail Billings, Oxen Superintendent at the Champlain Valley Fair. “We make them available so people can come in and have their pictures taken with them.”

Something new this year is a no-bag policy that means no backpacks or drawstring bags. Clear bags cannot be bigger than 12x12x12 and small purses will be permitted but are subject to search.

The fair will open at 3 pm on Friday.