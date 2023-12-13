ST. ALBANS, Vt. — This holiday season, Off the Rails, a restaurant in St. Albans, is embracing the spirit of giving by providing free hot meals to those in need.

Owner Shawn Careau initiated this grassroots movement to combat food insecurity, which has gained momentum since its inception in November of last year.

“We do food. I know food. If I’m going to give back, I’m going to give back food,” Careau stated. “Hunger isn’t going away, and that’s why I started it, and I don’t plan on stopping.”

The initiative began when Careau noticed the daily struggles of people passing by his restaurant. Taking action, he allowed customers to order meals for individuals facing food scarcity.

“I see people walking by looking in; I know they’re hungry,” Careau remarked, reflecting on the inception of the program. “I made the decision to let my customers order meals for those in need.”

The program quickly gained traction through word of mouth, with more than 400 meals purchased for those struggling, including families impacted by job loss and high living costs.

“Families like us, trying to make it through, lost their jobs in COVID, ended up moving into a van,” Careau noted, highlighting the diverse range of individuals benefiting from the initiative.

Approximately 14 people per day, including regulars, take advantage of the program, reflecting the pressing need for such support, particularly during cold weather.

The community’s generosity, along with the unexpected contributions of Careau’s employees, has been integral to the program’s success.

“One of my employees came in on his day off and bought 10 pizzas,” Careau proudly shared. “It’s great to see everyone wanting to chip in.”

The ripple effect of this initiative has spread to neighboring towns like Plattsburgh and Enosburg Falls, inspiring similar efforts in their local restaurants. Particularly, Flower to Flour Bakery in Enosburg Falls and Busters Sports Bar and Grill in Plattsburgh.

With plans to sustain the “Pay It Forward” program indefinitely, Careau hopes to encourage more restaurants to join the cause, fostering a collective effort against food insecurity.