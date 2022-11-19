With November being American Diabetes Month, students at Champlain College paired up with the UVM Children’s Hospital for a good cause.

The college’s eSports team held a 48-hour gaming livestream last week to raise money for the hospital.

According to his mom, Briggs Page has always been fascinated with the world of gaming.

“I don’t know how he learns how to play a game as quickly as he does,” says Emily Page. “He investigates the entire game and figures all the buttons in what they do and how they go before I can even understand what game we’re playing.

So for children like Briggs, walking into the new eSports space at Champlain College was like walking into heaven.

“I’m really glad we had Briggs here today because getting to share his story, getting to show our audience and our wider community the direct impact that events like extra life have on real human beings are so important,” says Harry Dorer — a junior at Champlain College.

Because Briggs story spans more than just a kid and his video games.

But a story about a little person taking on a big battle.

“His diagnosis completely changed our family,” Emily Page says.

“I was struggling in school so much,” says Briggs Page. “My hands were not able to write and I could not write proper words. They were all over the place and I couldn’t stop drinking water.”

After going to the hospital, his blood pressure was off the charts.

And at just 5 years old, Briggs was diagnosed with type one diabetes.

“My body has marks,” Briggs says. “It has marks all over it from all these previous injections with my pump.” I also have a dex com which reads my blood sugar to tell me if I’m high. High is when I get a headache and I can’t do work in school because my brain shuts off. When I’m low, I need sugar to bring my blood sugar up because if I don’t have sugar, I need a shot of sugar.”

But for Briggs, life is all about finding the positives even through the long hospital visits.

“There’s breakfast in bed, they care for you,” Briggs says. “They have a TV [where] you can watch movies. They have games for you. They make you feel like you’re safe even through all these needles.”

And Brigg’s mom is thankful for the nurses at the UVM Children’s Hospital.

“They’re treated like kids,” Emily Briggs says. “They are not defined by their diagnosis and that’s something that’s rare.”

While many parents worry about tech time, Brigg’s mom cherishes her child’s love for video games as an escape to the real world.

“When things get hard especially when he was younger,” Emily says. “[Whether] the beeping [or] being out of school, it helped him feel connected to something.”

Sometimes some video games is all a kid needs to feel like a kid.

“It’s sometimes really nice to meet other gamers that have some disabilities like you,” Briggs says. “And it’s really refreshing to see all these people playing these games and having some fun.”

And the future is bright for Briggs.

“I want to be a videogame designer,” Briggs says. “When I’m in college, I want to come here and become a professional video gamer.”

Although Type One Diabetes is currently chronic, he has faith that that will one day change.

“Once they find a cure, there will be no more needles, no more injections, [and] no more shots,” Briggs says.