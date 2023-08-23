At Little Red Barn Farm Sanctuary, owners Missy and Steve Gilbert are working tirelessly to rescue and rehabilitate animals … and roaming the farm is a sheep named Terrance, sporting a pair of prosthetic legs.

Terrance lost his rear legs to frostbite and moved to Little Red Barn last year.

His story got the attention of a guest staying at the Farm’s inn – who helped fund the prosthetics.

Missy Gilbert says, “we purchased the prosthetics through bionic pets, so we had his legs molded with fiberglass and sent off and they were able to work it so that he fits perfectly in there.”

Terrance’s story starts in North Dakota, as a lamb named ‘Llama Llama.’

It was there that Jase Rosecran, who has special needs, developed an instant bond.

Bridget Rosecrans says, “it gave Jase some self-esteem also because when Jase would go outside, the lamb would literally run to him the best that he could.”

However, Bridget Rosecrans says she knew the North Dakota weather would not be a good match and made “the hard yet easy decision” to call Missy at Little Red Barn.

The Rosecrans say they are forever grateful for community donations and the farm as the prosthetics have given terrace the ability to follow his natural instincts.

Jiry Rosecrans adds, while they were able to give Terrance the gift of a perfect home, Terrance has given the family the gift of showing empathy for themselves and others.

“It makes you focus on the animal and making sure they’re happy,” says Jiry Rosecrans.

Missy gilbert reminds people, it is important to see the unique personalities of animals and to view them as more than just farm animals.

Bridget Rosecrans adds, animals with special needs all have healing capabilities and fighting spirits.

“If we could just put in one ounce of what he puts into his daily life, if we could put that into our life a little bit, I think we could all do a little bit better,” says Bridget Rosecrans.

More information on how people can help support the Little Red Barn Farm Sanctuary is listed on the Farm’s website.