Vermont trails advocate has come up with a unique way to raise money for the cause

Kaitie Eddignton is the program manager for the Upper Valley Trails Alliance, which advocates for the creation and maintenance of trails in the region.

Eddington was not given a middle name at birth, so she is giving people the chance to choose one for her while raising money for the UVTA. She says her brother had a middle name, and she wanted one too. At eight years old, she chose the middle name “Satin,” but spelled it “Satan” on a school assignment.

After sharing her story, UVTA came up with a creative way to find Kaitie a middle name and raise money for the Upper Valley Trails Alliance. All you have do is purchase a ten dollar ticket to vote for a name.

“So, I shared that story and one of my students said well why don’t you crowd source one for the organization. So, I thought what a great way to show my support for this awesome organization and also make up for our fundraising events that have been canceled this year. Kaitie Heddington

Click here to vote. Voting ends October 31. When the votes are tallied, Heddington says she will legally change her name to reflect the winner.