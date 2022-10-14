Plattsburgh, NY — Senior Planet, located in the Champlain Center Mall had their grand reopening as it reopened its doors for the first time since March 2020.

Senior Planet of AARP offers classes in basic technology understanding for iPads or computers, health and wellness courses, and many other technology-focused classes and lectures.

Assemblyman Bill Jones attended the event and every year helps allocate funds from the state budget for Senior Planet to operate. “I don’t think a week went by where I didn’t have somebody come up to me that said how much this had changed their lives actually.”

“We’re very happy to be re-opened, we’re very excited to welcome back old faces as well as new faces; we’re open Monday through Friday 10am-5pm and anyone’s more than welcome to walk in and ask any questions they may have,” said Marco DiGirolomo, Director of In-Person Program Experiences at Older Adults Technology Services for AARP.

Classes are free to adults 60 and older. You can sign up in-person or visit this link.