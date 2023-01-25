Colchester, VT – Vermont State Police closed a section of Interstate 89 South near Colchester & Milton Wednesday evening. The closure impacted the southbound lanes at mile marker 98. The interstate has since reopened. VSP says the closure was due to road conditions and multiple slide off accidents. A camera from the Vermont Agency of Transportation showed a backup in the area.

VTrans camera near Exit 17 in Colchester showing traffic backup from I-89 South closure at mile marker 98

There were additional closures around the area as heavy snow fell. Susie Wilson Bypass in Essex was closed in both directions just after 5 p.m. following a crash between Kellogg Road & Colchester Road.