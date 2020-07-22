ACLU of Vermont praises recently-passed prison reform legislation

The ACLU of Vermont has voiced support for a recently-passed criminal justice reform bill aimed at reducing Vermont’s population of incarcerated people.

The legislation includes strengthened due process protections for people challenging improper revocations, allows people to earn “good time” to reduce the length of their sentences, and establishes presumptive parole for those who reach their minimum sentence.

“This is a historic and critically important step towards reforming Vermont’s carceral system by investing in people, not prisons,” said ACLU of Vermont Executive Director James Lyall.

The ACLU of Vermont noted that the legislation revamps the State’s “punitive system of community supervision- probation, parole and furlough.”

“This legislation fundamentally creates a less punitive less harsh and smarter criminal justice system,” Lyall said. “Vermont used to let people earn time off of their sentences for good behavior, that was stripped away and this restores it. People can now earn time off their sentences.”

Scott also signed bills relating to addressing racial bias and excessive use of force.