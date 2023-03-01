The ACLU of Vermont asks legislators not to approve an investment into a new women’s correctional facility.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott wants to upgrade several state prisons in his fiscal year 2024-2025 Capital Budget Proposal, specifically asking for a total of $15.5 million to build a new women’s correctional and re-entry facility. The Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility is currently the states only facility for women.

“All our facilities are getting older, and some are in need of replacement. The women’s facility from a programmatic standpoint is not ideal,” said Gov. Scott.

The ACLU wants spending allocated to other models geared towards reducing the number of incarcerated individuals as a whole.

“This proposal would add bed capacity far beyond the current and future needs, and displace lower cost, community-based alternatives,” said Advocacy Director for ACLU of Vermont, Falko Schilling.

While the Governor’s proposal shows the current condition of Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility “necessitates the construction” of the new facilities, Schilling says spending is better served elsewhere.

“The conditions in the Vermont prison system are deplorable, but the administration’s approach to the problem fails to consider community-based alternatives that could serve incarcerated populations better, at lower cost, and in a shorter time frame,” said Schilling.

The Governor’s goal for this project is to design a safer correctional and re-entry facility that is “trauma informed and gender responsive.”

“We’re looking for all different kinds of solutions to the dilemma we find ourselves in, but I think we’re having good conversations with the legislature about this,” said Scott.

The topic will be discussed amongst the legislature in the coming weeks.