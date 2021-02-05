ACLU sues on behalf of St. Albans man cited for giving trooper the finger

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is suing on behalf of a St. Albans man who was charged with a crime for giving a state police trooper the middle finger.

The suit filed on behalf of Gregory Bombard argues State Police Trooper Jay Riggen violated Bombard’s rights. The suit says Riggen stopped Bombard’s vehicle in St. Albans on Feb. 9, 2018, because he believed Bombard had shown him the middle finger. Bombard denied the allegation.

Once the initial stop was concluded Bombard says he cursed and displayed the middle finger. Bombard was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and his car was towed. The charge was eventually dismissed. The state police declined comment.