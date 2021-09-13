Activists pressure Burlington city leaders to back BDS resolution

Pro-Palestinian activists want Vermont’s largest city to take a stance on the Israeli-Palestine conflict. Their approach: a resolution.

In it, activists are asking Burlington city councilors and Mayor Miro Weinberger to condemn anti-boycott legislation and outwardly declare support of BDS. If passed, the city would be the first in the country to endorse the Palestinian-led movement.

“The goal of this resolution is for the residents and citizens of Burlington to recognize the rights of the Palestinians under the Israeli occupation, recognize the human rights of the Palestinians, and justice for the Palestinians,” said Wafic Faour, member of Vermonters for Justice in Palestine (VTJP).

Faour, who is Palestinian, is a staunch supporter of the resolution. He believes city leaders have a moral obligation to boycott companies that “benefit and profit from the occupation of the Palestinian people, Palestinian land.” What Vermont-based ice cream franchise Ben & Jerry’s did by pulling out of the West Bank in July.

But members of Vermont’s Jewish community are worried the resolution could cause more tension and fuel antisemitism in the city.

“This is a very divisive time in our world and in our country, and this resolution will divide our community further. There is such strong feelings about Israel-Palestine and the resolution that is presented is very one-sided and lacks and some essential information,” said Rabbi Amy Small from Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington.

She says she would like to see both sides work together.

“To become informed and educated together. To work toward a just and lasting piece together for two states, for Israel and Palestine, which is something I’ve been engaged in for many years in my own activism,” said Small.

Monday afternoon Weinberger came out with a statement, calling the resolution “counterproductive” and “inappropriate.”

“While I support efforts to advance full equality and human rights for all, I oppose the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement that seeks to weaken and delegitimize an important and long-standing partner of the United States, the democratic State of Israel,” said Weinberger.

He added, “I find it very unfortunate that the sponsors have brought it forward during Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the holiest days of the year for our Jewish residents who are engaged in worship and acts of charity.”

Almost 20 justice groups have signed the resolution. Mayor urged the council to reject it.