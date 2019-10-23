Actor who played Officer Clemmons on ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ to be honored

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – François Clemmons, an actor perhaps best known for his role as Officer Clemmons on ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’, will receive the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts at the annual Vermont Arts Awards on Wednesday.

Clemmons held the role for 25 years, and was one of the first African Americans to have a recurring role on a kids’ television series.

The 74 year-old actor was born in Alabama and raised in Ohio, but has spent the last few decades in Vermont. He was director of the Martin Luther King Spiritual Choir at Middlebury College until his retirement in 2013, and was well known for his renditions of the Star Spangled Banner at men’s basketball games.

Gov. Phil Scott will present Clemmons with the award, which has been the highest honor at the Vermont Arts Awards since 1967.