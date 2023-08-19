Middlebury, VT– Members of Governor Phil Scott’s cabinet met in Middlebury Friday. They spoke to residents about the ongoing assistance challenges Addison County is still seeing, being one of the counties that has yet to qualify for individual assistance.

Addison County is coming together to try to build back after the floods, but ongoing challenges are making it harder. State leaders heard directly from local people how they’re still being affected.

“We know it’s global warming, we know a three-foot culvert is not enough, when is the state going to start addressing it,” asked one meeting participant.

“There were rats floating in my well,” noted another attendee, “and they said there was E Coli, no surprise, in the water.”

Many properties were completely destroyed. The Middlebury River is eroding in some places, and farmers are seeing ongoing hardships ahead of the first frost. One person said owners of some of the flooded properties didn’t have flood insurance because their land had never flooded until now.

But despite all that, the county hasn’t qualified for federal help yet.

“The threshold for individual assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has not been met, so we know we have several dozen homeowners who have has significant impacts who are not currently eligible for federal aid, we’ll have to understand how to help them,” said Jason Gibbs, Chief of Staff for Governor Scott.

“We’re just not getting the resources a lot of places are, we’re not getting the attention, we’re not getting the assistance,” said State Senator Ruth Hardy from the Addison District.

Sen. Hardy says many resources available in other counties are desperately needed in Addison County, but FEMA disaster aid has to be available first.

“A lot of programs are dependent on that, so even if it’s not directly the FEMA assistance, they’re not getting the unemployment assistance, they’re not getting the housing assistance, they’re not getting the clean-up assistance, even if their damage is comparable to people in other counties,” said Hardy.

As residents expressed their concerns, state officials are thinking of ways to respond.

“In order to qualify for the federal assistance, they needed to have more damage, but that does nothing for the people that did have some, so as a state government it’s our responsibility to understand that gap and do what we can with the legislature, with the congressional delegation, to try to close it,” said Gibbs.

Hardy urges everyone affected to report damage and to continue to lobby state leaders.