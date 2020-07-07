Additional I-89 exit recommended for long-term growth in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – 900 acres of land on both sides of Interstate 89 in South Burlington will likely be developed in the coming years, and on Monday, the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission presented traffic recommendations for city council to consider.

The commission suggested an additional exit on I-89, Exit 12B, that would cut down on traffic at nearby exits.

They also recommend an extension of Swift Street to take traffic away from Kennedy Drive.

“We’re looking at it in an incremental way so there’s not any recommendations to build right away, but rather as things happen and develop,” said CCRPC Senior Transportation Planner Christine Forde.

In a previous public survey, South Burlington residents had indicated they want the open space near Kimball Avenue and Tilley Drive to be used for parks, single-family homes and office space.

A separate question asked what transportation options would be most beneficial – residents wanted a connected network of sidewalks and bike paths. Secondly, they wanted an I-89 interchange at Route 116.

“Exit 12B seems to be a longterm investment that would pay off,” said City Councilor Tim Barritt. “I think a lot of people that live in the southeast quadrant spend a lot of gasoline trying to go south on I-89 and this would offer a solution for that.”

The CCRPC recommendations also include new signals or roundabouts at five locations along Route 116, and new sidewalks or paths along Route 116, Kimball Avenue and Old Farm Road.

As Forde said, the recommendations are based around a longterm study and are not meant to be implemented in the near future.

Councilor Tom Chittenden said a large percentage of future conversations will be about cost – he speculated how transportation improvements might be funded.

“The concept of a TIF (Tax Incremented Finance District) has been employed in other states around transportation improvements,” Chittenden said. “I’d be interested in exploring with the state a possible TIF to pay for the public infrastructure that would accompany this growth.”