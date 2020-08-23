‘Adirondack Water Week’ aims to educate public on importance of local watersheds

A new initiative is making its inaugural appearance tonight, thanks to a new partnership between two schools in the Adirondacks. Paul Smith’s College, and the Northwood School in Lake Placid, are working together during ‘Adirondack Water Week’.

“Water week for us is really a great opportunity to engage with the Adirondack community on this resource and how we can protect it.”

Some people, like Dan Kelting, would say water is the Adirondacks’ most precious resource. He’s the Executive Director of the Adirondack Watershed Institute at Paul Smith’s College.

Kelting says, not only does water play a key role in the region’s tourism draw, unlike more urban areas, they need their water to survive. “The utilization of our water bodies is through the roof, literally, compared to normal years. But we rely on our water for drinking, so our health depends on our water. As well as our recreational enjoyment, certainly our wildlife does too.”

For their first year ever, the goal is to educate folks across the region on a variety of subjects, to show what things are affecting their local watershed and the effects they have. There are presentations all week, through Friday the 28th, all taking place online.

Kelting says in addition to addressing the problems, they aim to get attendees involved in the solution. “Okay what can we do about these issues as a community. So really focusing on bringing people resources that they could utilize, either by themselves or in groups to protect their waters for their enjoyment as well as their health.”