This weekend in Lake Placid, the Adirondack Winter Invitational makes its debut.

It’s all happening at the Herb Brooks Arean at the Lake Placid Olympic Center. Starting Friday, four teams will square off. At 4PM, U-Mass Amherst will play against Cornell. Then at 7:30, Arizona State plays against Clarkson.

On Saturday, there will be a consolation game between 2 of those teams, at 4PM. Then, at 7:30, the championship game between Friday’s winners.

“We are having Clarkson, Cornell, U-Mass Amherst, and Phoenix State come play men’s college hockey. They’re all NCAA Division 1 hockey teams. They’re all going to be here for 4 games,” said Megan Jean Manson, Marketing Manager for the Olympic Center.

Even if you are not a hockey fan, there are all sorts of activities going on all weekend at and around the Olympic Center.

“There’s lots of festivities taking place this Saturday, especially even before the championship and consolation game kick-off. We have Annie and the water playing, starting at 2 o’clock here in Roamer’s Café,” said Manson.

Tickets and information can be purchased here.