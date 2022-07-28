Trails in the Adirondacks are getting a facelift, as the Adirondack Mountain Club and Nature Conservancy announced they have completed step one in making the Silver Lake Bog Preserve trail safer and more accessible.

The trial off of Old Hawkeye Road near Silver Lake now has a refurbished boardwalk, ladders, and re-routed trails to make the Silver Lake Bog Preserve trail the best it has ever been, but officials say there’s much more to come for the popular trail.

Charlotte Staats, Trail Manager for the Adirondack Mountain Club says the project was fundraised by the Nature Conservancy and cost around $29,000 for the labor and materials, which were necessary improvements. “The span bridge, the old one, was very narrow, it didn’t have a handrail, and it also tended to flood,” said Staats. “The switchback we installed with a more gradual elevation gain is for ease of people hiking and it also protects the overall trail itself.”

With step one now complete, the Nature Conservancy plans on building a wheelchair accessible boardwalk for the trail, an unprecedented achievement for outdoor trails in the area, with only a handful in the Adirondack Park.

“We know that is a need here in the Adirondacks, we have incredible outdoor opportunities for fold but not very few of them are actually accessible, especially if you do have a mobility assistance device like a wheelchair, or you use a cane or another assistance device to get outside,” said Kate Berdan.

Berdan says this goal is a lofty one, potentially costing up to half a million dollars but they are working hard to bring access of trails to everyone. “Accessible trails are really expensive, which is why there’s not a lot of them unfortunately, but we at the nature conservancy are really investing in equitable access because we know it’s important.”

Outside of the Silver Lake Bog trail project, Staats says they have more trail improvements coming to popular trails in the Adirondacks so people can keep enjoying them. “Mt. Jo, we’re doing a reroute of our Long Trail, we’re working out near Avalanche Lake in the High Peaks region, and we’re also working on the Phelps trails to Marcy near Slant rock.”

Both Berdan and Staats say their main goal was to get as many people out on the trails as possible. The fundraising campaign for the accessible boardwalk at Silver Lake is set to start later this year, and Berdan said they are hoping to break ground on it in 2024.