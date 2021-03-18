Advisory group recommends Vermont inmates get COVID vaccination

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

A committee of more than two dozen health care providers and advocates are calling for the immediate vaccination of the Vermont’s prison inmates.

In a memo to Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine dated Monday, the committee says inmates have little or no ability to protect themselves or demand better conditions. The memo comes as the Department of Corrections continues to cope with an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, the state’s largest prison.

Gov. Phil Scott says inmates are vaccinated when they fit within the state’s guidelines of age or certain high-risk conditions medical conditions.