Next month is Mental Health Awareness Month. Last week, Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint introduced a new bill geared toward mental health first aid. But amid national news of various shootings, the conversation is brought to the bridge between mental illness and gun violence, and advocates are saying gun laws are the start of the solution.

Rep. Becca Balint introduced the Peer Education and Emergency Response (PEER) for Mental Health Act ahead of Mental Health Awareness Month. She, and Laurie Emerson from the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont, note the line between mental illness and gun violence is blurred.

The PEER Mental Health Act comes at a time when people are feeling residual isolation after the pandemic, notes Balint.

“We have incredibly high rates of anxiety, depression, and people feeling disconnected. As a teacher, we often taught the kids regular first aid and CPR in case they ever ran into a crisis, and the bill I introduced is really along those lines, it’s a mental health first aid bill,” Balint notes.

It’s a grant program for schools and organizations to apply for money to support mental health first aid programs, which she says will impact youth wellbeing.

But following various recent shootings in the last several weeks, Balint is pushing for red flag laws; taking firearms away from people who are risks to themselves or others.

“Some people always build that link between mental illness and gun violence, and research has shown very few people with mental illness go on to be violent,” says Emerson.

Balint and Emerson note many instances of gun violence aren’t linked to mental health disorders. Executive Director of GunSense Vermont Conor Casey is calling for “common sense legislation,” including a waiting period when purchasing firearms.

“The vast majority of gun deaths in Vermont are by suicide, so passing a 72-hour waiting period would bring us up to speed with other New England states here, and really those three days are so important if somebody’s in a mental health crisis, just needing to talk to somebody, just having that pause before they have their hands on a firearm,” says Casey.

A 72-hour waiting period falls under legislation the organization has been pushing, but Casey thinks gun reform has stalled since 2018.

“Now I know a lot of the opposition tries to say, ‘this is a mental health issue,’ to them that’s a small defined group, but what we see is this is much broader than that,” Casey notes.

He thinks it’s a reform issue, and not a mental health issue. Casey adds that the last “landmark” gun legislation that passed in Vermont was on mandated background checks, raising the legal age to purchase, and limiting magazine capacity.