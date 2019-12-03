Advocates to protest outside Vermont sheriff’s office over detained farmworker

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Advocates for Vermont farmworkers plan to protest Tuesday outside the Chittenden County Sheriff’s office over a November traffic stop in which a farmworker was detained and reported to federal immigration authorities.

Migrant Justice says the farmworker, 21-year-old Luis Ulloa, a Mexican citizen who is now in federal immigration detention, did nothing to warrant the attention of the deputy. The group says the deputy violated the department’s fair and impartial policing policy.

But Chittenden County Sheriff Kevin Mclaughlin says he believes his deputy acted properly in the Nov. 22 traffic stop in which the farmworker was a passenger in a speeding vehicle on Interstate 89 in South Burlington.

Mclaughlin says the deputy checked the IDs of all occupants of the car because the driver did not have a license.