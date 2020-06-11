After 31 years of service, Essex PD Chief retiring

For the last two and a half years, Rick Garey has been the Chief of Police in Essex.

But after 31 years with the department, he’ll be hanging up his hat for the final time. “I’ve decided that I have put in a good long time, and its time to start chasing some other dreams.”

He started in the department, working to help pay off the mortgage on his Essex home. “I started working part-time as a Dispatcher there during the Summer, filling some vacant shifts there. Working for Essex Rescue and working as a Dispatcher is how I started.”

Chief Garey worked his way through the many ranks to get to his spot today, as Chief of Police. He says it has been an eye-opening experience. “To start an organization as a Dispatcher, and work up through the ranks to end up Chief, has been incredible. It’s given me opportunity to see all the different jobs that have been done and it’s, just been incredible.”

Chief Garey was one of the few people responsible for bringing the “internet crimes against children task force” into the State of Vermont, and was the first Officer trained in the state, as a Forensics Computer Investigator. His last day at the department is July 17th.

And while in retirement, Chief Garey plans to take it back a bit and enjoy life. “Spending time with family and friends. I’m looking forward to maybe traveling the country, I haven’t seen this country a lot. And then I don’t wanna stop working, so I’m going to continue to help out work and keep my fingers in there. But my job right now, is my health, my family, and my friends.”

He says the department plans to announce his successor some time next week.