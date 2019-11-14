After autopsy, cause of death still unclear in Hannah Keyes case

It appears certain test results still need to come in before officials know how a Winooski woman died.

Officers were called to the Audet Street apartment of Hannah Keyes, 28, on November 2. She was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m.

LOCAL 22 & LOCAL 44 obtained a non-certified copy of Keyes’ death certificate. While the autopsy was completed, the cause and manner of death are still pending.

Two young children who were found in her apartment, are now with relatives.

Not long after saying Keyes’ death was deemed suspicious, Winooski police confirmed her fiancé, Keith Gaston, was a person of interest. His car was found on West Canal Street early last week, Gaston was nowhere to be found.

On November 8, police told us Gaston was presumed dead. He was seen on surveillance cameras parking his car and eventually jumping headfirst into the Winooski River, the day before Keyes was found dead. He is never seen resurfacing.

Police don’t believe there is another person of interest.