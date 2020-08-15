After months of uncertainty, New York bowling alleys finally cleared to reopen

MALONE, N.Y. – In the North Country, bowling lanes had expected to re-open in June as part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s fourth phase of reopening, but it never came to be.

As the weeks went by, calls to re-open grew louder from local alley owners and avid bowlers, but it wasn’t until Friday that Gov. Cuomo gave them the green light.

Outside Lucky Strike Lanes in Malone, a sign has urged the community to “Tell Gov. Cuomo to Reopen Bowling!”

As it turns out, however, that was just part of the lengths Owner Scott McLaughlin went to in order to ensure the return of bowling in New York.

“We sent out 60 bowling pins to the Governor,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin had spent months wondering when Lucky Strike Lanes would be spared from its extended closure, even holding a press conference last week with local and State lawmakers to show off new safety protocols and advocate for reopening.

Still, Governor Cuomo was hesitant on giving bowling alleys permission until Friday.

“Right now, it’s just a happy feeling we can reopen,” McLaughlin said. “The people that I’ve talked to, they want to bowl. I mean, they haven’t bowled since March, our league bowlers, they’re with us 32 to 34 weeks out of the year, they want to bowl.”

Between McLaughlin’s press conference, the 60 pins he sent to Governor Cuomo, and the bowling communities’ help in advocating for lanes to reopen, it seems all that was enough to bring local bowling back from the gutter.

“Usually, our league season begins Labor Day week, we’re gonna start on schedule,” McLaughlin said. “All the e-mails, phone calls, everything everybody did to help us get open, it was definitely a team effort.”

Lucky Strike Lanes will reopen on Monday with 50 percent capacity, with enhanced health safety measures including the closure of every other lane to facilitate social distancing.

