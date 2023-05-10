Marshall Herring and his mother have been found, both are safe.

A 7-year-old Vermont boy is safe, more than a week after the Department of Children and Families tried to take him into custody.

Berlin Police and DCF have been searching for Marshall Herring and his mother, 32-year-old Jerrica Herring, after trying to serve an emergency custody order.

On Wednesday, police received a tip that Herring had returned to a residence in Berlin, where officers took her into custody without issue. Jerrica was arrested for custodial interference. The child was found safe.

On April 28th, Jerrica refused to tell officers where Marshall was, claiming she would drop him off later that night, but she never did.

Following arraignment, Jerrica was transported to Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of bail.