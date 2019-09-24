After several housing summits, Burlington officials begin policy work

BURLINGTON, Vt. – After gathering feedback from the community at two ‘housing summits’ in June and September, city officials started discussing how to move forward with proposed reforms at City Hall on Monday.

A long list of potential housing policy changes was created earlier this month and seperated into five categories – energy efficiency, accessory dwelling units, short-term rentals, parking minimums and the Housing Trust Fund.

At Monday’s discussion, however, energy efficiency and short-term rentals were the primary focus. As winter approaches, renters living in older homes that aren’t properly weatherized may be feeling the strain in their utility bills. Meagan Tuttle from the Office of City Planning said this is often overlooked in the affordability discussion.

“Renters are responsible for paying the utility bill in a unit, but the landlord or the property owner is the one that has the responsibility and incentive for making weatherization improvements,” Tuttle said. “That leads to a number of tenants having very few options to actually make improvements.”

A city ordinance requires efficiency upgrades to be made when a unit is sold, but those standards have resulted in just 90 units addressed each year. The city is proposing an expansion of the ordinance to require upgrades as part of the minimum housing standards required for obtaining a rental permit.

City Councilor Brian Pine (P) wondered if Vermont contractors would be able to keep up with a sudden increase in efficiency upgrade requests.

“We need our other part of CEDO thinking about that workforce development piece,” Pine said. “If we see an increase in demand, which hopefully we will, we want those jobs to flow to as many local people as possible.”

The city has attempted to address a lack of housing availability by investing in permanently affordable housing, but a new policy proposal calls for stricter regulations on short-term rentals that are chipping away at the housing market.

Four percent of rental housing units have become short-term units, rented out through services like Airbnb. Tuttle said short-term units have increased by 25 percent over the past few years.

“What we’ve heard a lot of concern about are those situations where people turn multi-unit buildings into a de facto hotel,” Tuttle said. “We want to be able to generate revenue from those that would support the Housing Trust Fund.”

The majority of the Housing Trust Fund goes toward supporting new housing units, and increasing the dedicated tax for the fund is also a policy proposal the city will explore moving forward.