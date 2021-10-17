After shattering record, Mt. Mansfield likely to have its first freeze in next 48 hours

The temperature on Vermont’s tallest mountain might finally be about to drop below freezing for the first time since late May.

According to a National Weather Service forecast, Mount Mansfield will probably experience its first freeze of the season on either Monday or Tuesday, if not both. This is more than ten days later than than the mountain has ever gone in recorded history without reaching 32 degrees or colder.

The previous record was set in 2011, when Mount Mansfield didn’t have a freeze until October 6. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say it usually happens in mid-September. The agency began keeping track in 1955.