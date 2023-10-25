The Colchester Selectboard is asking state transportation officials to make additional changes at an intersection that has been the site of two fatal car crashes in less than two years.

Safety improvements have already been made at the intersection of US 2 and Clay Point Road. But in a letter to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, city officials and the selectboard are asking that more be done.

In July, 33-year-old Nicholas Ringuette was killed when a pickup truck headed westbound on US Route 2 left the roadway and hit Ringuette’s truck as he sat at a stop sign on Clay Point Road.

A year earlier, Debra Warner, 64, and her dog were killed in a crash at the same intersection.

After the crash that killed Warner, town officials asked VTrans to lower the speed limit from 55 to 40 and install traffic lights at the intersection.

VTrans agreed to reduce the speed limit to 50, but rejected the request for a traffic light.

“I don’t want to put words in their mouth,” said Bryan Osborne, director of Colchester Public Works, “but they essentially gave us reasons, or provided justification in their minds, why those things were not warranted or that they could not do those things.”

Now Osborne and Colchester Acting Police Chief Peter Hull are going back to VTrans. On Tuesday, they shared data that they say shows that half of all crashes at US 2 and Clay Point have led to death or injuries.

Town officials are again asking that the speed limit be reduced to 40, as well as suggesting the intersection be changed to a roundabout to slow traffic and eliminate the turn lanes.