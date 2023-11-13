The Afterglow Foundation has contributed $55,000 to various mental health organizations, focusing on counseling services for children and veterans. Among the recipients is Josh’s House, a veteran recreational facility in Colchester, which received a $10,000 donation. The Executive Director, Andrea Murphy, explains that the funds will support operational expenses, including providing hot meals to veterans dealing with food insecurity.

Josh’s House, established with the mission of ending veteran suicide, has served over 15,000 veterans since its opening in March 2021. The facility aims to create a wellness and recreation center, fostering a sense of community for veterans to share meals and companionship.

Cameron Hardin, a service member and Vermont resident, emphasizes the importance of such centers for veterans to bond and support each other. He describes Josh’s House as a home away from home, particularly beneficial for those readjusting to civilian life after deployment.

Hardin shares the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, citing constant stress and the difficulty of integrating back into daily routines. He underscores the supportive community at Josh’s House, where veterans can connect and receive essential amenities.

The Afterglow Foundation’s donations extend beyond Josh’s House, supporting organizations like Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, the St. Albans Recreation Department, and the Vermont chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. John Holzscheiter, the foundation’s co-founder and president, started the organization after losing his son A.J. The foundation’s annual Afterglow Concert raised the $55,000, with Holzscheiter expressing pride in the positive impact on lives.

The Afterglow Foundation’s primary goal is to raise funds for suicide prevention initiatives, including educating parents on discussing suicide with their children.