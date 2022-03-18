Vermont’s Attorney General TJ Donovan is taking action on illegal robocalls, a phenomenon that cost Americans $30 billion a year. The AG’s office found that three million robocalls came into the state just last month, and nearly a third were scams. On Friday, Donovan announced plans to sue a California company accused of facilitating these calls.

The robocalls ask you for your social security number, and some impersonate business or government agencies to steal your personal information. “We need to talk to you as soon as possible.” Calls like these came from California company TCA VoIP, which is now being sued for routing thousands of fraud calls into Vermont.

“Vermont will not tolerate U.S. based companies facilitating illegal robocalls to Vermonters,” said Donovan. His office conducted an investigation after hearing from Vermont Attorney Matt Shagam, whose clients regularly receive these calls. Shagam has also been targeted.

“I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve gotten calls from panicked clients who are all of the sudden targeted by these people because they are vulnerable,” said Shagam, an attorney at Rich Cassidy Law.

With the help of federal law enforcement partners, Vermont is going after TCA VoIP, what they allege to be the fourth-largest source for government and social security fraud. “Here’s the deal, three million robocalls came into the state of Vermont last month,” said Donovan. He says that 125,000 calls a day, 5,000 calls an hour, and a situation Vermonters are all too familiar with.

“I’m basically at the point where I don’t answer my phone unless I recognize the number,” said Colin Sturgess, who lives in Essex. “I probably block two or three new numbers each day.”

“Most of them are about my car insurance ending,” said Esha Moonwic, who lives in Burlington. “And honestly, if I hear something automatic before I start, I hang up.”

Like Moonwic, disengaging in these calls is how you can protect yourself. AG Donovan also suggests taking steps to verify the call, and reporting it to the consumer assistance program. “This his how investigations and lawsuits start. Call us at 1-800-649-2424,” said Donovan.

Donovan says Vermonters play an equally critical role in stopping these scams, simply by reporting them, so that the office can initiate these trace-back investigations.