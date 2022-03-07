As the crisis continues overseas, there has been an outpour of support for Ukraine but state leaders warn of possible fake charities and other scams emerging. Attorney Generals in Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire are all echoing the same message, be careful when you go to donate so your kind heart isn’t taken advantage of.

“People obviously care very deeply about what’s happening in Ukraine and want to help the Ukrainian people,” said TJ Donovan, Vermont AG. “Unfortunately, scammers know that and they’re going to try to take advantage,” Donovan says the issue of scams knows no boundaries and that the nation saw similar tricks and fraud during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when anxiety was high. Donovan says there are some things Vermonters can do before donating. “Always ask questions like who you are and what is the name of this charity, where’s the charity located, and how will my donation be used?”

New York AG Letitia James and New Hampshire’s AG John Formella have put out similar warnings. They say the scam can come in the form of a phone call, email, or text message, and even door-to-door campaigns. Sites like ‘Charity Navigator’ and the Better Business Bureau can prove helpful but in general, Donovan says to do your research and rely on well-known agencies who can actually send resources overseas. “Often time, anytime you give money, if there’s a paid fundraiser, there’s going to be a percentage that doesn’t go to the cause but goes to the fundraiser.”