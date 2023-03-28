South Burlington, VT– Older Vermonters have the opportunity to get moving this spring, as Vermont’s Age Well is launching the ‘Striders Walking Club’ in partnership with MVP Health Care.

Striders Walking Club focuses on keeping older Vermonters active. Registration is open for the program, which starts on April 26th. The club will be held at the University Mall in South Burlington but will move outdoors when the weather gets warmer. The program was created by MVP Health Care in New York and brought to Vermont by Age Well.

“A critical component of this program is to get older individuals to come together and do something that’s healthy, that will build on their skills to take care of their health,” says Tracey Shamberger, the Director of Business Development and Communications with Age Well.

Age Well provides community resources to those 60 and older to keep them healthy, social, and active. Juliette Walle, the Health Promotion Program Manager with MVP Health Care, says the program is taught by certified trainers.

“Our instructors help lead participants through a warmup to make sure that as we are walking and moving our bodies that we’re staying safe, learning a few lessons about mobility or balance that becomes even more important as we age,” says Walle.

Shamberger adds that the program is based on scientific evidence, and will help combat several health threats.

“This program is offered to older Vermonters and their caregivers, and their friends and family at no charge,” Shamberger says.

Age Well is soon looking to expand the walking club into Addison and Franklin Counties.